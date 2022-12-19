Lynch-Habib to be president of euNetworks

After she joins on 15 January, she will be responsible for all operating aspects of the business, euNetworks said this morning.

Lynch-Habib said: “euNetworks’ reputation in the industry and among its customer base, who comprise the largest consumers of bandwidth in both Europe and globally, is exceptional. I am thrilled to be joining the team, and excited for the opportunity ahead for us all.”

The news comes only days after euNetworks announced that CEO Brady Rafuse will move up from the role of CEO to chairman, with Paula Cogan – another former Colt executive who is now president of euNetworks – taking Rafuse’s CEO position.

Cogan said of Lynch-Habib: “She’s a great addition to the team and fills a critical position in the business. Along with Stephanie’s global leadership experience, her advocacy, and efforts for strong women representation in the telecom sector is commendable and we welcome her contribution to euNetworks’ diversity and inclusion focus as well as in the wider industry.”

Lynch-Habib came into the industry as financial manager of Lucent Technologies, and then moved to AT&T in Paris, where she spent many years before moving first to Level 3 Communications – now absorbed into Lumen – and then Colt. She was chief revenue officer of InterCloud until last month.

She said of euNetworks: “I have watched the company develop and grow over the years with much admiration, and have worked with euNetworks as a customer most recently.”

At AT&T, Lynch-Habib was a founder of the AT&T European Women’s Network. She has been recognised for her leading position in the sector, while also contributing to various women’s sector initiatives globally.

With Cogan’s appointment earlier this month, euNetworks is the latest UK-based telecoms company to be headed by a woman, accompanied by Keri Gilder at Colt and Tristia Harrison at TalkTalk, and Margherita Della Valle as interim group CEO of Vodafone. In France, Christel Heydemann became CEO of Orange earlier this year.

Lynch-Habib will continue to live in Paris, she told Capacity, when she joins euNetworks in the New Year.