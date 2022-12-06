Cogan takes over as euNetworks’ CEO as Rafuse moves up

Cogan (pictured) has been with euNetworks as president for just over a year, after five years with Colt and nearly 13 years with Verizon Business.

Rafuse, who will become chairman of euNetworks’ board, said: “Paula is an exceptional leader. Her achievements in her career have been underpinned by her ability to foster strong relationships with customers and partners whilst remaining focused on leading organisations and people.”

Rafuse joined euNetworks in March 2009. He has led euNetworks through its delisting on the Singapore Stock Exchange, privatisation with Columbia Capital, and sale to Stonepeak, with increased investment from IMCO.

The existing chairman Neil Hobbs, will stay on the board of directors as a non-executive director, said the company.

Cogan said: “I am excited to lead this exceptional and high-performing team of people through the next chapter of euNetworks’ growth. euNetworks continues to distinguish itself in the digital infrastructure ecosystem, delivering critical internet infrastructure to customers.”

Cogan’s appointment means that, from the start of 2023, the number of UK-based telcos with women CEOs will double from two – Keri Gilder at Colt and Tristia Harrison at TalkTalk – to four, with yesterday’s appointment of Margherita Della Valle as interim CEO of Vodafone. In France, Christel Heydemann became CEO of Orange earlier this year.

euNetworks said that, throughout her career, Cogan has been known for driving transformation in both teams and organisations, “leading global sales, marketing, engineering and commercial teams as well as building successful channel strategies. With a strong track record in people management and mentoring, she is committed to promoting and driving inclusion and diversity within the telecoms industry.”

She added: “It’s an asset rich business, focused on developing and deepening its fibre networks, innovating and investing in new technologies to deliver highly scalable, owned and operated fibre-based and sustainable infrastructure in Europe.”

Cyrus Gentry, Stonepeak’s managing director and head of communications for Europe, said: “We know Paula is a fantastic leader and, like Brady, has a clear vision to guide euNetworks as we progress with growth plans for the business. euNetworks is the fastest growing fibre business in Europe.”

He added: “It has a highly differentiated network platform that underpins the digital infrastructure ecosystem and there remains no shortage of compelling capital opportunities in Europe for euNetworks to further build on the unique position it has in the region.”