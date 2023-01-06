Lumen turns to Microsoft to hire new executive VP

Haynes-Gaspar (pictured) will occupy a similar role to that of Laurinda Pang, who was president of global customer success, covering the international and wholesale businesses, until the end of 2022.

Kate Johnson, who was named president and CEO of Lumen in September 2022, said: “In our journey to become a growing, customer-obsessed business, we will continue to hire leaders who know how to deliver high-impact results.”

Johnson was a former Microsoft and General Electric executive – two companies that also appear in Haynes-Gaspar’s resumé, according to LinkedIn.

Johnson said: “Her impressive business acumen and outside-in thinking will be a tremendous asset to the Lumen team.”

Haynes-Gaspar spent five years at Microsoft, as COO of US business applications and industry clouds. Before that she was at GE since 1999, latterly as VP and general manager for global support at GE Digital.

Her first day at Lumen will be next Monday, 9 January. Lumen said she “will focus on nurturing and growing enterprise customer relationships, in addition to leading the company's international and wholesale businesses”.

Haynes-Gaspar said: “I will focus on building on the great work the team is doing. We will work together to deliver growth products that come straight from the ideas of our customers.”

She graduated in 1999 with a business degree from the University of Florida’s Warrington College of Business.

“Lumen brings value to customers with a winning combination of leading-edge technologies and smart, talented employees,” said Haynes-Gaspar.