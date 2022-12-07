Pang leaves Lumen

She joined the company from CenturyLink in 2020, where she held the role of president of international and global accounts management.

Pang said on LinkedIn: “It is with a heavy but full heart that I share my decision to pursue ambitions outside of Lumen.

“I have had the great privilege of collaborating with some of the best talent in the industry and some of the most amazing humans on the planet – colleagues, customers, and partners.

“I am grateful for your unwavering trust and support, your guidance and inspiration, and for your friendship throughout the past 28 years.

Pang was named chair of the ITW Global Leaders’ Forum (GLF) in June 2020, succeeding Marc Halbfinger who served for two terms.

She ended the tenure this year and spoke to Capacity in April about her vision for the future.