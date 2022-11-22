AirTrunk breaks ground on TOK2 data centre in West Tokyo

The news was marked by 'jichinsai' or ground-breaking ceremony performed by a Shinto Priest, that includes rituals to spiritually purify the site before construction.

In attendance was Robin Khuda, founder & CEO of AirTrunk; Norihiro Matsushita, head of Japan at AirTrunk; AirTrunk executives from Sydney and Singapore including the deputy CEO, chief financial officer, chief operating officer, chief technology officer, chief safety officer and chief legal officer; and senior executives from Daiwa House, TEPCO and Obayashi who are working with AirTrunk on the development.

Announced in May of this year, TOK2 will support Japan’s digitalisation and the country’s acceleration to the cloud.

Once operational, TOK2 will become the company’s eighth data centre, joining its rapidly expanding Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ) network that includes SYD1, SYD2, SYD3 and MEL1 in Australia, SGP1 in Singapore, HKG1 in Hong Kong and TOK1 in Japan.

Spanning more than 4.6 hectares (11.36 acres) of land, TOK2 will be built and powered by dedicated high voltage substations, the new facility will use flexible, innovative designs created to meet customer requirements and drive greater capacity optimisation.

The facility will service a major cloud availability zone and complements AirTrunk’s East Tokyo data centre, TOK1, that launched in November 2021.

In related news last month AirTrunk announced its commitment to Net Zero emissions by 2030, exceeding the objective set out in the Paris Agreement to limit global warming by 2050.