AirTrunk to build second Tokyo hyperscale data centre

Once operational, TOK2 will become the company’s eighth data centre, joining its rapidly expanding Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ) network that includes SYD1, SYD2, SYD3 and MEL1 in Australia, SGP1 in Singapore, HKG1 in Hong Kong and TOK1 in Japan.

“AirTrunk’s new TOK2 hyperscale data centre in West Tokyo, along with TOK1 in East Tokyo, will take our total capacity in Japan to more than 410MW, giving customers the unprecedented ability to scale and grow in the Tokyo region," said Robin Khuda, founder & CEO of AirTrunk.

"The facility will be delivered with AirTrunk’s trademark speed, scale, reliability, and efficiency.”

Located in western Tokyo, TOK2 will service "a major cloud availability zone" and complements the company's AirTrunk’s East Tokyo data centre, TOK1, that launched less than six months ago.

Built across more than 4.6 hectares (11.36 acres) of land and powered by dedicated high voltage substations, the new facility will use flexible, innovative designs created to meet customer requirements and drive greater capacity optimisation.

“AirTrunk’s multi-billion-dollar investment into the economy will support the Japan Digital Agency’s path toward digitalisation, contributing to the country’s post-COVID recovery," said Nori Matsushita, head of Japan, AirTrunk.

We are also creating thousands of jobs in Japan during the development and on-going operations of our data centres. It’s an exciting time to be a part of AirTrunk in Japan as we expand our team to support the growth of our data centre platform.

In addition, TOK2 is designed to an industry-low power usage effectiveness of 1.15 and will use direct air-free cooling.

As with TOK1, AirTrunk is partnering with Japanese construction conglomerate, Daiwa House Industry on the development of TOK2.