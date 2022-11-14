BDx Indonesia plans 100MW hyperscale data centre campus in Suryacipta

The land is located in the Suryacipta City of Industry, one of the smart industrial estates in Indonesia, located east of Jakarta in Karawang, West Java.

Once operational, the new data centre campus, known as CGK5, will become part of the company’s third availability zone and the 11th data centre for BDx across the Asia-Pacific region. Its location also provides convenient connectivity capabilities to the area’s business district that serves several key industries and has access to a smart power grid.

“As we prepare to break ground on our 100MW greenfield Suryacipta campus in this dynamic market, BDx Indonesia upholds its commitment to support Digital Indonesia and continue its rapid journey of expansion and innovation,” said Mayank Srivastava, CEO of BDx and interim president director of BDx Indonesia.

“Being the only data centre provider offering three availability zones, we are proud to provide our hyperscale and enterprise customers with the highest level of capacity and connectivity, world-class data centre operations together with sustainable solutions supporting their growth in this region.”

CGK5 complements BDx Indonesia’s existing four data centres in and around the city of Jakarta. Combined, the data centres will provide location diversity and a network-dense interconnection ecosystem for hyperscale customers with high levels of redundancy and connectivity.

CGK5 will be built using technology that is based on a unique and proprietary standard, that has been tailored to meet BDx’s customers’ requirement. With a particular focus on sustainability, the facility will use a host of innovative technologies in support of the company's ESG goals as well as those of its customers.

BDx Indonesia is a joint venture company of Big Data Exchange (BDx), PT Indosat Tbk (Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison), and PT Aplikanusa Lintasarta

"Congratulations to BDx Indonesia. Suryacipta is proud to be chosen as the home of the new data centre campus, CGK5. We look forward to the new opportunities this new facility will provide across this market,” said Abednego Purnomo, vice president of sales & marketing, Suryacipta.

"BDx’s commitment showed our readiness to accommodate large-scale data centres and generate positive sentiment in the market.”