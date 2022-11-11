Viasat and Cobham Satcom partner on maritime connectivity

The new satellite comes in preparation for the launch of Viasat's next-generation satellite constellation, ViaSat-3.

The system will include a portfolio of antenna systems from Cobham Satcom and has been designed to deliver advanced, high-speed connectivity that will use the satellite capacity expected from the ViaSat-3 constellation.

"Building off our long-standing relationship, we have been able to closely collaborate during Cobham Satcom's development of next-generation terminals to optimize the broadband connectivity experience on our future satellites," said Shameem Hashmi, VP and GM of maritime at Viasat.

"The terminal solution will be important as the ViaSat-3 constellation, once complete, is expected to, incredibly, increase Viasat's total satellite fleet capacity by 600 percent. Plus," Hashmi continued, "layered upon this immense capacity will be the ability to flexibly move the capacity, directing it to high demand areas, such as the Caribbean, the Mediterranean or Straits of Singapore and Malacca where demand for maritime connectivity is often concentrated."

Each of the three ViaSat-3 satellites is expected to deliver at least 1Tbps, which will provide flexibility to offer even high-speed internet and manage increasingly data-hungry applications.

In addition, the collaboration will include the launch of the industry first upgrade kit, which will enable the conversion of existing Ku and other Ka band services to Viasat services.

The two will also work with Cobham Satcom's broad global distribution network to give customers professional fit for purpose pre-sales and after-sales support.

"We are excited to continue our strong partnership with Viasat not only bringing the industry's most reliable high throughput connectivity to the maritime community but continuing to deliver the ultimate customer experience," added Peter Kiær, senior vice president of Maritime at Cobham Satcom.

"Each ViaSat-3 satellite will bring unparalleled high throughput to the market, and with Cobham Satcom's portfolio of next generation user terminals and strong sales partner and after sales service network, we will collaborate closely to deliver a comprehensive end-to-end experience for yachting, commercial shipping, Cruise, and Oil & Gas customers."