Nokia flexes new 5G partnership

Initial use cases will focus on increasing wireless applications and exploring the potential of 5G for reliable connectivity, massive transfers of operational data and greater layout flexibility on the shop floor.

Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (Nokia DAC) will provide the wireless on-demand service as well as MX Industrial Edge computing and digital-enabling applications.

Marcelo Entreconti, Head of Enterprise for Latin America, Nokia, said: “The partnership will leverage our strength in advanced networking and mission-critical communications with Flex long experience in manufacturing and supply chain innovation.

“Together, we will explore the power of Industry 4.0 to transform how we manufacture and distribute goods in this new digital world.”

The collaboration is part of a long-term goal from both firms to introduce innovative Industry 4.0 solutions in the supply chain and manufacturing verticals to make operations more agile and cost effective.

Flex has over 100 sites worldwide and plays a key role in manufacturing and supply chain operations.

“We welcome the collaboration with Nokia to join us on this journey to expand the scope of our solutions by integrating Nokia’s 5G private wireless expertise to improve our current operations efficiency and prepare for the future of manufacturing at the same time.”