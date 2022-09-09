Cogent deploys PoP at Proximity Data Centres edge locations

“Cogent’s direct presence at Proximity’s edge colocation sites in the Midlands and Northwest helps ensure we can deliver low latency services to our customers in the region, including major streaming companies, service providers, and enterprise organisations,” said Vincent Teissier, CMO, Cogent Communications.

Specifically, the new PoPs now connect to recently deployed high-capacity dark fibre at Proximity’s Nottingham and Chester Gates edge sites, enabling Cogent to use its presence at these locations to increase network resilience and provide customers and service providers with access to high-speed low latency connectivity solutions.

“We are pleased to be helping Cogent increase their regional footprint in the UK," added John Hall, managing director of colocation, Proximity Data Centres.

"Their decision to choose Proximity Data Centres is a further example of how our edge sites are acting as strategic regional communications hubs for leading network and service providers.”

Proximity’s UK portfolio of edge data centres is comprised of sites in Birmingham, Bridgend, Bristol, Swindon, Milton Keynes, Nottingham, Rugby, Liverpool, Chester Gates and Wakefield.

The company aims to have 20 sites available over the next 12 – 18 months, all in close proximity to major conurbation areas.

In related news August saw Proximity open its 10th UK facility in Milton Keynes, which is a tier 3, 48,000 square foot facility with multiple halls that offers 3MW of available power.

Before this July saw the company its Bristol edge colocation data centre, a site built to tier 3 standards, has 4MW of IT capacity including 1MW of White Space immediately available, and has the potential to expand to 20MW.