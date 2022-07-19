Proximity opens Bristol edge colocation data centre

The facility, named Proximity Edge 9, will serve users in and around Bristol as well as throughout the South West of England and Wales.

Located on a 3.4 acres site, Proximity Edge 9 has easy access to Bristol and the M5/M4 motorways, as well as excellent power, cooling and security features. Spanning 90000 sq ft, the facility is built to tier 3 standards, has 4MW of IT capacity including 1MW of White Space immediately available, and has the potential to expand to 20MW.

“Our new Bristol site is strategic to ensuring we continue to provide fit-for-purpose edge colocation facilities close to major conurbations and population areas,” said John Hall, managing director of colocation at Proximity Data Centres.

“Edge 9 is at the heart of one of the UK’s largest and most vibrant regions and ensures we remain on track to meeting our ultimate goal of serving 95% of the population outside of the London metro region.”

The launch comes in support of one of the UK’s largest regional edge markets which is also home to growing technology sector. Proximity Edge 9 will deliver colocation services as well as low latency connectivity solutions, with multiple tier 1 connectivity providers on net including dark fibres with fully diverse links.

Proximity Edge 9 joins the company's total of 20 sites across the UK that is due to become available over the next 12 to 18 months. All tier 3 facilities that are ISO 9001 Quality, 14001 Environmental and 27001 Security compliant, all Proximity’s data centre grid electricity is sourced from 100% renewable providers.

In addition, customers will receive full on-site support, transition and onboarding, along with server migration services and a straightforward contract with a single set of service level agreements (SLAs).