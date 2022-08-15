Proximity unveils tenth UK data centre

Proximity Milton Keynes Edge 10 is a tier 3, 48,000 square foot facility with multiple halls that offers 3MW of available power.

The location is convenient, Proximity says, as the 3.2 acres site offers low latency connectivity via multiple tier 1 carrier connections including dark fibres with diverse links.

The data centre will offer services to Central England, continuing Proximity’s strategy to provide a nationwide network of connected regional data centres which meets the digital needs of 95% of the population outside of London.

“Proximity Milton Keynes Edge 10 is ideally located for the many businesses in Central England looking for secure, scalable colocation services combined with high-speed low latency connectivity to meet the needs of increasingly demanding users and applications,” said John Hall, managing director for colocation at Proximity Data Centres.

“The region also has a rapidly expanding technology sector and Edge 10 is ideally positioned to support this important market.

“Edge 10 is an important milestone for Proximity as we are now well on the way to establishing a truly UK-wide edge data centre footprint capable of reaching 95% of the population. We plan to have a further ten sites available within the next 12 to 18 months.”

Proximity’s tier 3 facilities enable enterprise businesses, CDNs, cloud and immersive technology providers to maximise competitive advantage through reduced latency and data transit costs, enhanced operational efficiency and more responsive customer service, Proximity added.

The data centre firm added that its grid electricity is sourced from 100% renewable providers.