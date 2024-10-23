Arm pulls Qualcomm's architecture licence in escalation of legal dispute: report

While Qualcomm was busy revealing its latest Snapdragon CPUs at a company showcase in Maui, Arm escalated an ongoing dispute between the two companies over licensing terms by revoking its architectural licence.

Bloomberg reports that Arm issued Qualcomm a 60-day notice of termination, which would seriously damage the company’s attempt to ship hardware designed using the Arm-based architecture.

The dramatic move relates to a historic dispute between the two parties that dates back to 2019.

Gerard Williams, the renowned silicon engineer who designed processors used in Apple products, including the A7, the first 64-bit processor for mobile devices, left Qualcomm to form his own CPU design company, Nuvia .

Nuvia sought to build Arm-based server CPUs, only for Qualcomm to then acquire the startup in 2021 and the plans were dropped in favour of a mobile CPU, Qualcomm’s Oryon, which powers the new Snapdragon Elite 8, unveiled in Maui this week .

Arm then filed suit, contending that its licence was issued to Nuvia for a lower volume server-focused product, not mobile hardware that would find its way into millions of devices.

Having failed to re-negotiate licensing terms, the lawsuit is heading to trial later this year, only for Arm to pull the plug on the licence beforehand in a move that could have major repercussions for Qualcomm.

Unlike the open RISC-V architecture, Arm is steadfast at protecting its processor architecture, with licences varying based on factors like cost and deliverables.

When asked for a statement, Arm declined to comment, while Qualcomm has yet to respond to Capacity's request.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon event follows the unveiling of a new AI co-processor, the Networking Pro A7 Elite , at an event in Paris earlier this month. The Networking Pro A7 Elite is designed to offer a more responsive, privacy-oriented networking experience for both homes and offices.

