Zayo unveils API Developer Portal for enterprises

The new API Developer Portal gives users a single online platform to develop, on-board and test live environments with existing API solutions.

The offering comes as enterprises struggle when working with multiple vendors as it is often has various siloed information and data. The new API Developer Portal give customers a centralised repository of information about automating business processes with Zayo.

“We want to empower our customers through every step of their digital transformation journey, and APIs are where that journey comes to life in the form of automation at our customers’ fingertips,” said Leidy Perez, vice president of product, strategic software at Zayo.

“With our developer portal, customers now have a live environment where they can easily find the information they need to understand, design and build the best software integration strategy to make an impact and drive business results.”

According to the company, it receives hundreds of thousands API calls a month from 100+ customers, through key partners such as Connectbase, ACS Solutions, GeoTel, Upstack, NDA Corp, Masterstream and LMX as well as direct integrations.

In addition to the API developer portal, Zayo has begun the deployment of MEF API Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) Sonata Billie release for quoting and ordering as well as performance monitoring.

“Too often, customers must work around their system of record to manage multiple vendors. The swivel-chair of that information back into each system of record causes massive inefficiencies that can impact service delivery time and revenue,” said Stan Hubbard, MEF Principal Analyst.

“MEF LSO APIs offer an automated, standardiz=sed way for service providers to buy and sell services and maximise return on their investment in interface development. We are excited that MEF LSO Sonata APIs enable Zayo’s innovative API Developer Portal.”