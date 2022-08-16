Concern after Amazon given permission for Dublin data centres

The company already has data centres nearby at the Clonshaugh Business and Technology Park locations.

The data centres will be built on the site of a former Ricoh building that was once earmarked for T5’s first European data centre.

This means more data centres are coming to Ireland despite concerns from local groups and councils who have campaigned to limit the number of data centres in Ireland.

Ireland has become a hub for data centres, and numbers from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed that energy use by data centres has outgrown power consumption of all rural homes in the country added together.

Last week, a new €450 million data centre campus in Ennis was granted planning permission by Clare County Council.

The campus is set to be developed by Art Data Centres and will be completed in 2030.

South Dublin County Council voted in June to amend its planning rules to prohibit more data centres from being built within its boundaries and this decision is now being challenged in Ireland’s High Court.