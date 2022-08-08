Tech Data HK partners Tencent Cloud in Hong Kong and Macau

Tencent Cloud gives enterprises and developers 'secure and dependable' cloud services, including servers, databases, storage, video and CDN, domain name registration, to name a few.

"Tencent Cloud, a well-known provider of cloud services and solutions, offers its products and services with competitive pricing and a high level of security and has been performing impressively in China," said Karly Li, vice president and general manager of Tech Data HK.

"With its credibility and strong client base in the market, we are confident that the inclusion of Tencent Cloud will further enhance Tech Data's position and also our impact in Hong Kong and Macau."

On top of these services Tencent Cloud continues to protect the privacy of its users through next-gen encryption and its own network to set up multi-layers to transmit data securely.

Through its suite of capabilities and resourceful support through such agreements as the one with Tech Data HK, Tencent Cloud will bolster its presence in the Hong Kong and Macau market.

"Tech Data has been rooted in Hong Kong for decades and has established a robust business network in Hong Kong and Macau," said Steven Choi, head of Tencent Cloud, Hong Kong and Macau.

"We look forward to collaborating closely with Tech Data HK to further promote and bring our industry-leading cloud solutions to enterprises and developers in Hong Kong and Macau."