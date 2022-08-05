Ping An to set ‘benchmark’ for energy-saving financial data centre

With this, the company says it aims to achieve operational carbon neutrality by 2030.

Ping An says the facility is the first financial data centre in mainland China with a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) lower than 1.25, which is expected to save about 10.5 million kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 6,406 tons per year.

Construction on Ping an Guanlan Data Centre No. 3 in Shenzhen began in July 2021 and is capable of serving more than 500 million users.

The centre covers 5,653 square metres of land with a total construction area of 33,288 square metres.

The company says it features numerous energy-saving technologies for electric supply, heating and ventilation and electrical automation as well as innovation in site layout and effective construction management.

In 2021, Pin An says it focused on reducing the impact of its operations on the environment through energy-saving transformation, smart office features and digitalisation to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions.

As a result, the firm’s total emissions decreased by 19% year-on-year to about 429,000 tons.

The electricity consumption of Ping An’s own workplaces and leased workplaces was also down 2.65% year-on-year.