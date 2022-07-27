MN-IX offers access to Batelco Cloud Connect

Cloud Connect is Batelco's multi-cloud connectivity service that securely transports data between global service users across different cloud providers.

Through this collaboration, MN-IX customers have access to the cloud-based solution and platform members can extend their reach to cloud providers including Amazon Web Services (AWS).

In addition, customers such as internet service providers will be able to broaden their cloud service portfolio offered to their enterprise customers.

MN-IX is located within Global Zone in the Kingdom of Bahrain and serves as a carrier-neutral internet traffic exchange platform using dedicated connectivity to cloud infrastructure via a robust network that bypasses the public internet.

Earlier this year, Viasat and Batelco inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore several B2B service opportunities across the Middle East and North Africa.

Specifically, the non-binding MoU between the two will focus on the commercialisation and distribution of satellite broadband to businesses in the region.