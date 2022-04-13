Viasat and Batelco ink MoU on B2B broadband across MENA

Specifically, the non-binding MoU between the two will focus on the commercialisation and distribution of satellite broadband to businesses in the region.

"Viasat is on a path to bring high-quality broadband connectivity to the world. By signing a MOU with Batelco, we can strategically explore various business synergies and collaborations with a proven market leader in the MENA region—ahead of the launch of our next-generation ViaSat-3 satellite constellation," said Peter Langkilde, general manager of broadband services, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Viasat.

"We recognise Batelco shares a similar customer philosophy—to deliver a superior customer experience—and we're looking forward to discovering new opportunities for our advanced B2B broadband services." The agreement will also explore, hybrid connectivity solutions that combine satellite and terrestrial broadband; corporate LAN extension services to remote offices using satellite; SD-WAN services; temporary satellite connectivity for special events or disaster relief; mobile-to-mobile and IoT B2B applications; as well as satellite connectivity for mobile backhaul.

Viasat and Batelco aim to use satellite broadband capacity from Viasat's current satellite systems, with plans to use the ViaSat-3 satellite platform, once launched and operational. The first phase of MoU will see the companies implement a proof-of-concept trial over the following months.

"At Batelco we pride ourselves in bringing the latest in technology to our customers, and we believe that this opportunity with Viasat will deliver just that," said Abdulla Danesh, enterprise general manager, Batelco.

"Leveraging Viasat's advanced satellite technology and our expertise in the market will enable us to provide cutting-edge solutions for enterprise customers in the region- a venture we are very excited about."