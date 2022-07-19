Millicom signs FTTH agreement with ETB in Bogota

The Luxembourg-based Millicom provides mobile and fibre-cable services through its digital highways to around 50 million customers and has a fibre footprint of close to 13 million homes.

Its operation in Colombia, Tigo Colombia will be able to offer Tigo-branded broadband internet, PayTV, telephony and over-the-top services to residential and small business customers using ETB’s fibre-to-the-home network which covers 1.5 million homes in Bogota.

The partnership will allow Tigo to reach the “vast majority” of potential customers in Bogota, Millicom said in a statement.

It added that this represents an increase of more than 20% in Tigo Colombia’s commercial footprint for its suite of home services.

Last week Millicom announced that Tigo had entered into a wholesale network access agreement with Ufinet.

Tigo added that it aims to accelerate its growth by extending its digital connectivity services to reach more Colombians in a cost-effective way.

Ufinet’s network spans 250,000 homes and businesses, a figure that is expected to reach 320,000 by the end of the year.