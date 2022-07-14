Free Trial
Millicom and Ufinet ink FTTH network agreement in Bogota

Natalie Bannerman
July 14, 2022 11:20 AM
Bogotá map NEW.jpeg

Millicom's business operation in Colombia (Tigo Colombia) has entered into a wholesale network access agreement with Ufinet.

Under the terms of the agreement, Tigo Colombia will now be able to offer Tigo-branded broadband internet, PayTV, telephony and over-the-top services to residential and business customers using Ufinet’s fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network in Bogota.

Through the collaboration, Tigo aims to accelerate its growth by extending the company’s digital connectivity services to reach more Colombians in a cost-effective way. Ufinet’s network currently spans 250,000 homes and businesses, a figure that is expected to reach 320,000 by the end of 2022.

In related news, June saw Millicom close its previously announced transaction to acquire the remaining 20% interest in Telecomunicaciones Digitales, S.A. (Cable Onda or Tigo Panama).

The news comes following the exercise of the founders’ liquidity option included in the shareholders’ agreement, which was entered into in 2018, as a result, Millicom now owns 100% of Tigo Panama.

That same month, the company received responded to a 'call to action' from US vice president Kamala Harris leading to Millicom’s decision to invest US$700 million improving its mobile and broadband networks in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

Similarly in November 2021 Ufinet executives met with the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso confirming a $250 million infrastructure investment in Ecuador.

