Colt selects Nour Global to connect the Middle East

The partnership will expand Colt’s presence across key markets like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt – while also giving the company the option to grow across the rest of the GCC and North Africa.

Nour Global’s platform will allow Colt to connect and optimise its customers applications and services with consistent applications and services across the region’s digital hubs.

“Our partnership with Nour Global is about delivering consistent performance and application experience across the Middle East,” said Shejl Qureshi, carrier relations manager at Colt Technology Services.

“Customers gain access to some of the most dynamic digital hubs in the world with network services that support the fast and efficient roll out of applications and services.

“The team at Nour Global is open, friendly, and most importantly, they listened to our needs and created solutions that support our customers’ growth.

“They know local markets across the region and remove the complexity from doing business in multiple markets in the Middle East.”

Nour Global says it delivers a single, consistent quality of service and customer experience across the entire region, ensuring end-to-end service delivery is simple, efficient and fast.

The company adds that it offers a “comprehensive approach” to SD-WAN, SASE, GMPLS, global internet and cloud connectivity.

Its GMPLS solution includes Layer-2 last mile and Layer-3 for full any-to-any connectivity that can fit a variety of enterprise demands.