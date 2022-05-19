Free Trial
Kyndryl and NetApp team to fast-track cloud transition

Saf Malik
May 19, 2022 01:00 PM
Kyndryl and NetApp have announced a partnership that will help to “transform businesses” and speed up transitions to the cloud.

The two companies will collaborate to help customers across industries enhance and improve business value from unstructured data including text-based documents, photos, audio and video files, IoT sensors and other sources.

Kyndryl says its IT infrastructure and managed services expertise alongside NetApp’s leadership with the top public clouds will allow it to create new solutions to derive insights from data that sits across multiple platforms.

“We’re pleased to announce our strategic relationship with NetApp to help customers solve some of their most pressing data and IT challenges,” said Elly Keinan, group president and Kyndryl.

“The combination of our respective expertise and technology leadership will enable companies in all industries to transition more and more of their critical applications to the cloud, while driving valuable insights from their unstructured data across IT modernisation.”

Kyndryl and NetApp will also co-design advanced storage infrastructure-as-a-service solutions to provide customers with greater flexibility and value from the use of unstructured information.

As well as that the companies will collaborate on new hybrid cloud solutions and services tailored and tuned to address industry specific challenges such as automative and manufacturing processes and financial services.

