All change at NTT as overseas operations consolidated

NTT Inc., NTT's wholly owned unit and a holding company of its overseas operations, will take over NTT Data's businesses abroad with the consolidated operation 55% owned by NTT Data, which will control NTT Inc.

The decision was passed by the board of directors on Monday and announced by Jun Sawada, president and CEO of NTT, in a press conference, which can be viewed below.

As for the reasons, NTT said that in the long term it would allow it to expand the reach of its network technology, NTT's Innovative Optical and Wireless Network (IOWN), in global markets. It will also be able to provide end-to-end services "from infrastructure through applications".

Elaborating further, the company said: "NTT's research and development will scale business in areas such as Smart World and 5G, and in the medium to long-term, the company will work to develop advanced services that can provide environmental and social value, with the IOWN concept at its core."

NTT added that its decision is "essential to further strengthen initiatives to meet the diversifying and sophisticated needs of clients and changes in society and technology".

NTT issued the below diagram of how its ventures will operate and relate to each other from October.

Here is how things will transition from the current structure:

It isn't the first time NTT has restructured its complex operations.

NTT, Inc. was formed in a 2018 restructure as an intermediary holding company that coordinates global businesses and the following year NTT moved the global businesses operated respectively by NTT Communications group, Dimension Data group (as of 2019) and NTT Security group (as of 2019) as NTT Ltd. group under NTT, Inc.

This latest update follows weeks of appointment updates from NTT's various operations. As Capacity has reported, two execs left to join Stack Infrastructure and NTT DATA UK appointed Fernando Apezteguia CEO for UK and Ireland following the departure of Simon Williams. Miriam Murphy was named European CEO in January.

Capacity will have more on this story later in the week