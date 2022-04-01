NTT appoints Apezteguia as CEO

Apezteguia has been part of the organisation for over 20 years and will now lead the business as it aims to accelerate its growth and broaden its services in the UK and Ireland.

The company says it has seen significant success in recent years, tripling in size since 2019 and expanding key accounts across various industries including public sector, telecoms and media and retail.

“NTT DATA UK and Ireland has seen fantastic growth over the past few years and we will strive to continue this success moving forwards,” Apezteguia said.

“I am confident that NTT DATA will continue to go from strength to strength and maintain its growth in the UK and Ireland, thanks to our focus on quality, innovation and long-term client relationships.”

Apezteguia joined the company in 2000 and held roles as its head of banking before becoming CEO of NTT DATA Brazil.

As CEO of NTT DATA UK and Ireland, Apezteguia will help to sustain the expansion of the business which aims to grow its headcount by more than 20% this year.

The firm has boosted its growth thanks to a $3.6 billion investment from NTT Group into research and development to develop new technology solutions.

Apezteguia will be responsible for helping the organisation to differentiate itself with innovative services, approaches and asset-based solutions that it can provide to its clients.

Most recently, Apezteguia was on the executive team at NTT Disruption, an organisation centred on innovation and creating technology solutions for businesses.