Equinix names new president of Americas operation

Tara Risser has now taken on the role after seven years with the company, over which time she has held the position of SVP of global customer care and experience, and multiple leadership roles within the customer care organisation. These have included vice president, global customer success management; VP Americas customer success management; and senior director, customer success management.

Lin was appointed to the role of Americas president in 2019 and his promotion was confirmed in January.

Karl Strohmeyer, chief customer and revenue officer, Equinix, said: "Tara is a proven leader who is committed to advancing our legacy of exceptional service and keeping our customers at the heart of everything we do. Her deep understanding of the customer journey to digital transformation positions her well to lead our Americas region, which has grown significantly in the past two years. I am confident that Tara's growth mindset and strategic vision will enable Equinix to build on our tremendous success in our largest global region."

Prior to Equinix, Risser served in a variety of roles over her 14 years at Level 3 Communications, including leadership positions in sales effectiveness, integration, sales engineering and customer care. Her tenure included managing several complex acquisition integrations, increasing the productivity of the sales organisation and implementing an "improved quote-to-cash environment", Equinix said.

Commenting on her appointment, Risser said: "I look forward to working with our exceptional Americas team as we continue to strengthen our market-leading position as the world's digital infrastructure company. It is an important time as customers seek to benefit from the Equinix value proposition in the most efficient ways for their needs—through both physical data center colocation and interconnection, as well as new virtual and digital services. I am excited to be in this regional leadership position during this important time for our customers as Equinix continues to advance its critical role—including significant expansions in Canada, Mexico, and soon to include Chile—in the digital infrastructure of today's businesses."