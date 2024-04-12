GIX, NYI to build Manhattan to New Jersey fibre link

The new route connects 60 Hudson Street, the former Western Union building in Manhattan, New York to 165 Halsey Street in Newark New Jersey.

The route is the first first dark fiber cross-Hudson tunnel build into lower Manhattan in decades.

It is enabled through a public-private partnership between GIX and the Port Authority of NY and NJ and is the southernmost Hudson River crossing, through the PATH Tunnel.

Telecom companies, enterprises and financial institutions seeking low-latency connectivity can use the new route, which benefits from the latest optical data transport equipment installed by GIX.

Newly manufactured high-capacity optical fibre will be used for the route, much needed as existing glass used in other Hudson River crossings is more than twenty years old.

GXI said other providers are unable to perform the maintenance required to ensure that clients’ data is transmitted without any issues or outages.

“For every two pairs of glass anyone uses today, you can use one of ours for greater efficiency. Our network is purpose-built; we’ve minimised the splice points, so we are able to provide latency and attenuation numbers that are far below what’s available in the market,” explained George Cornachini, CTO at GIX.

Beyond the glass itself, GIX has a strong focus on achieving the best possible infrastructure.

“We take great care in how we architect our infrastructure,” says Gregory Nugent, EVP of sales and infrastructure at GIX.

“That’s where the partnership comes into play. NYI is uniquely positioned with their exceptional New York metro area expertise, extensive network of in-building conduits, well-established ecosystem of partnerships and ability to cut through complexity,” Nugent added

He also said the NYI helped GIX extend its network reach and connectivity to multiple suites at 60 Hudson Street, which came in under budget and ahead of schedule.

“We’re thrilled to leverage our 60 Hudson Street capabilities to facilitate the establishment of the GIX network not only within our facility but within other locations both inside and outside 60 Hudson,” said Phillip Koblence, co-founder and COO of NYI.

"The new GIX fibre route forms a valuable addition to the NY metro connectivity ecosystem and integrating GIX into 60 Hudson delivers against NYI’s ongoing mission to facilitate seamless connectivity in New York and beyond.”

Paul Lombardi, PATH Project Manager at the Port Authority of NY and NJ said that data has become a critical aspect of business and trade, especially in the early age of AI.

“Growing volumes of data [are] driving the need for seamless transport of that data,” he says.

“Our partnership with GIX ensures we can support the modernisation of critical infrastructure to support current and future digital requirements and attract cutting-edge businesses.”

Connecting 60 Hudson represents the first phase of a multi-phase plan from GIX to build a connectivity ring that will serve the NY metro area.

Plans are already underway for a western route slated to go to 111 Eighth Avenue and 32 Avenue of the Americas as well as a build into the Equinix Secaucus Campus in New Jersey, for which engineering has already been completed.