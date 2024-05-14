ITW Exclusive: e& and Eurofiber connect with Equinix Fabric

Equinix Fabric is a software-defined interconnection solution that offers access to Equinix’s vast network of 260 International Business Exchange (IBX) data centres across 71 metros and 33 countries. It extends service areas by enabling remote access to services from locations without a physical presence through global virtual access points.

e& Carrier & Wholesale customers can now benefit from Equinix’s software-defined interconnection solution, Equinix Fabric, in Frankfurt and Singapore. This will enable connections between distributed infrastructure and digital ecosystems on Platform Equinix in these metros and provide e& Carrier & Wholesale customers with a seamless, reliable, and highly flexible global network connectivity experience, the company said.

Similarly, Eurofiber, a leading open fibre-optic network provider, has simplified and sped-up transatlantic access to its multi-country 46,600 mile (70,500 km) European network, by launching itself on Equinix Fabric and the Connectbase marketplace.

Eurofiber has signed an agreement with the API-driven Connectbase marketplace platform, which will enable its customers to get instant pricing and local availability information for network services via its Connected World platform.

Its customers can also now make direct end-to-end fibre connections from any Equinix IBX data centre to any DCspine-connected data centre location on demand, without physical cross-connects, via Equinix Fabric.

DCspine is a software-defined data centre interconnection platform operated by Eurofibre that connects 95+ data centres in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany.

"We are thrilled to be part of these solution-oriented ecosystems," said Rhoderick van der Wyck, Eurofiber's managing director, international business. "With these new partnerships, we can enhance the efficiency and speed of DC-to-DC and intra-network connectivity across the Atlantic."

Nabil Baccouche, group chief carrier & wholesale officer at e&, said that by leveraging Equinix Fabric in Frankfurt and Singapore, e& "brings increased agility and reliability to enterprises, ensuring they are well-equipped to swiftly adapt to today's changing landscape”.