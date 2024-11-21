Singtel and Ericsson partner to deploy advanced 5G solutions at Tuas Port

The upgrade includes integrating 5G capabilities into existing Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) to boost real-time shipment tracking and streamline crane operations, ensuring seamless cargo transportation between berths and ships.

To facilitate these advancements, Singtel will activate 5G network slicing, offering dedicated high-speed, low-latency connectivity and secure private networks tailored to the port’s unique requirements.

“With 5G’s high speeds and low latency, we can improve real-time communication and data transfer, enabling highly efficient port operations,” said Ng Tian Chong, CEO of Singtel Singapore.

“As a homegrown technology company, we are proud to help PSA scale its operations, boost regional trade, and strengthen Singapore’s position as a leading global port.”

PSA, aiming for an annual handling capacity of 65 million TEUs when Tuas Port is fully operational, plans to leverage 5G for broader applications, including predictive maintenance using drones and extended reality.

Nelson Quek, regional CEO of Southeast Asia, PSA International added: “PSA continuously embraces cutting-edge technologies. Working with Singtel and Ericsson to deploy 5G at Tuas Port will further streamline operations and optimise resource utilisation through real-time monitoring.”

Daniel Ode, head of Singapore, Philippines, and Brunei at Ericsson said: “Automated vehicles moving cargo seamlessly across the port will enable PSA to scale operations, eliminate human errors, and increase efficiency.”

By 2025, PSA’s driverless AGVs, powered by 5G, will independently transport containers, optimise yard operations, and reduce labour costs, ensuring smoother, more precise logistics. With this partnership, PSA is poised to redefine efficiency in global port operations.

