Singtel launches RE:AI to democratise AI for enterprises

Launched today, RE:AI will provide affordable access to AI infrastructure, helping businesses drive innovation and improve productivity without the need for in-house AI capabilities, the company says in a release.

The platform offers a turnkey AI development and deployment platform, integrating advanced AI infrastructure such as GPUs, storage, and AI workspaces, alongside diverse networks like 5G and quantum-safe networks.

These solutions will be delivered through Singtel’s patented orchestration platform, Paragon, which will allow organisations to manage and scale their AI applications efficiently without the challenges of maintaining complex infrastructure.

The service aims to address the challenges that many enterprises face when adopting AI technology, such as high costs, long lead times for AI infrastructure, and a shortage of talent.

Bill Chang, CEO of Singtel’s Digital InfraCo said: “Many enterprises and public sector customers have shown keen interest in bringing AI into their operations.

“However, the high costs and complexity of AI technology and infrastructure have been key friction points. With RE:AI, we’re significantly reducing entry barriers, making AI easily accessible to enterprises, government agencies, research communities, and academia.”

Singtel has formed key partnerships to support the AI ecosystem further. Five Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) have been signed with industry leaders to advance AI adoption in areas such as advanced manufacturing, tech incubation, and workforce development.

The RE:AI service is part of Singtel’s broader strategy to accelerate digital transformation in the region, offering scalable and sustainable AI solutions.

Singtel is also investing in new AI-ready data centres through its Nxera data centre arm, which is poised to become one of the world’s largest independent data centre players, equipped with advanced liquid cooling capabilities and next-generation GPU support.

Additionally, Singtel has collaborated with global partners including Hitachi, Vultr, GMI Cloud, and Nscale, as well as regional telecoms such as Bridge Alliance and Maxis, to bring its AI Cloud offerings to enterprises across Asia and beyond.

Chang concluded: “RE:AI will foster a dynamic ecosystem to drive AI innovation and growth sustainably. This is key to positioning Singapore as a regional AI hub.”

