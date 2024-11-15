Swisscom, Ericsson partner on standalone private 5G network for enterprises

Based on Ericsson's private 5G network portfolio, Swisscom’s MPN solution enables companies to operate independently of existing public networks, ensuring sensitive or high-volume data from applications such as robots, digital twins, or a connected workforce remains secure and confined within the customer’s premises.

“Together with Swisscom, we are focused on providing commercially viable solutions that are designed for today's dynamic environments and developed to meet the demands of complex and industrial operating environments,” said Kenneth Ong, key account manager at Ericsson Switzerland. “We see strong momentum for private networks driven by use cases that benefit greatly from 5G connectivity.”

The new private solution can be applied to use cases in both indoor and outdoor environments. It comes preloaded so customers can deploy it right out of the box at speed.

Swisscom said it plans to expand the services the MPN supports in the coming months.

“With Ericsson, we have opted for an established and proven network equipment supplier with whom we are jointly advancing the topic of mobile private networks with and for companies in Switzerland so that they can benefit from the advantages of mobile networking,” said Fredy Portmann, head of connected business solutions at Swisscom Business Customers.

