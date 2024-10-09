Schiphol Airport launches private 5G with Ericsson

As a result, the partnership aims to accelerate Schiphol’s digital transformation, equipping it with the advanced infrastructure needed to support next-generation services.

Schiphol Airport has obtained a dedicated spectrum for its private 5G network, granted by the Dutch regulatory body, which gives it the airport complete control over its communication systems, allowing for optimised performance, increased reliability and enhanced security.

The private network also reduces Schiphol's reliance on public or shared networks, enabling the deployment of customised, high-tech solutions, the technology giant revealed.

Subscribe today for free

Together, the companies will explore innovative 5G applications, such as IoT-enabled monitoring, real-time safety systems, and predictive maintenance.

Meanwhile, the move will help Schiphol improve customer experience, boost safety and security and further its digital transformation.

Ericsson, head of private cellular networks, Enterprise Wireless Solution, Manish Tiwari, said: “We are proud to partner with Schiphol on this pioneering project that will address the overall aging infrastructure of airports throughout the world.

“By leveraging Ericsson Private 5G, Schiphol is setting the stage for innovative solutions that will help them explore the full potential of 5G and the benefits it brings to airport operations."

RELATED STORIES

Ericsson and STMicroelectronics complete ST-Ericsson split

Ericsson’s Heuveldop named CEO of Vonage