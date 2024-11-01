Ericsson launches AI-powered 5G software suite for network efficiency

The 5G Advanced software solutions are based on open network architectures, AI, and automation and are designed to help operators steer network behaviour and intuitively support traffic under heavy load.

“With our 5G Advanced software, we are empowering service providers to move more rapidly towards high-performing programmable networks and achieve their business objectives,” said Mårten Lerner, head of product area networks at Ericsson.

Ericsson’s new 5G Advance software products include an outdoor positioning solution that allows operators to introduce location-based services with or without GPS support on the 5G Standalone architecture.

There’s also an automation unit where operators can scale network automation using AI that coordinates with RAN features in real time.

Ericsson also unveiled software that covers mission-critical services, energy efficiency and management, and device battery performance.

The new software products will be available between the third quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025 as software subscriptions. Each is compatible with Open RAN, Cloud RAN and purpose-built RAN systems.

“By leveraging these new software products, we are not only raising the bar on connectivity but also paving the way for innovative applications and services that will transform industries and improve lives around the world,” Lerner added.

