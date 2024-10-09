Ericsson, SoftBank to jointly develop AI RAN solutions

The partnership will see Ericsson and SoftBank jointly prototype AI-integrated RAN solutions, testing them in labs to optimise RAN and AI convergence for edge applications.

Fredrik Jejdling, executive VP and head of business area networks at Ericsson said the partnership will “lead to new solutions that empower communications service providers to build more open, efficient, and versatile networks.”

Ericsson and SoftBank will jointly explore optimising architectures to support AI and RAN working together at the edge, focusing on Centralised RAN (C-RAN).

The pair will also look at running RAN applications and AI engines on the same hardware infrastructure to see if they can share resources.

The partnership comes as both Ericsson and SoftBank are among the operators taking part in the AI-RAN Alliance . Unveiled at MWC Barcelona 2024, the alliance aims to foster collaboration between operators to integrate AI into RAN and mobile networks.

Ericsson is the second operator SoftBank has partnered with to explore AI-augmented RAN technologies after it partnered with Nokia to conduct similar research efforts in September.

“SoftBank welcomes this new collaboration with Ericsson, which aligns with our strategy to invest in AI infrastructure that enables the overlay and optimisation of RAN,” said Hideyuki Tsukuda, EVP and chief technology officer at SoftBank.

“This partnership reflects our vision of leveraging AI to enhance communication networks and opens up opportunities for collaboration with key industry players.”

