Italian comms regulator green lights Swisscom-Vodafone Italia merger
Italian comms regulator green lights Swisscom-Vodafone Italia merger

Ben Wodecki
November 14, 2024 09:48 AM
A Vodafone storefront in Italy

Swisscom’s proposed acquisition of Vodafone Italia took yet another step closer to fruition after Italy's communication regulator gave the deal the go-ahead.

The Italian Authority for Communications (AGCOM) unconditionally cleared the proposed merger after investigating its impact on the country’s audiovisual media services market.

“The approval is another important step on the way to securing the regulatory approvals needed to finalise the transaction,” Swisscom said in a statement.

Swisscom announced its intention to acquire Vodafone Italia back in March. The proposed €8 billion deal would see Vodafone Italy merge with Swisscom’s Fastweb brand.

All that remains for the deal to go through are two other regulatory approvals, with one of those being the Italian Competition Authority (AGCM).

Italy's competition watchdog opened a more in-depth investigation into the deal in September, however, Swisscom said at the time that such reviews “are not uncommon in the telecoms sector.”

Swisscom said in its latest update that the deal remains on track to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

Swisscom has already secured greenlights for the deal from the Presidency of the Council of Ministers in Italy, the Swiss Competition Commission, and the EU Commission.

Topics

NewsInvestment & FinanceEurope
