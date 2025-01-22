e& and DE-CIX join forces to create SmartHub IX

DE-CIX operates nearly 60 Internet Exchanges worldwide, spanning Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa.

By integrating SmartHub IX into its global network, the partnership aims to elevate the Middle East's digital economy, offering enhanced regional and international connectivity.

Nabil Baccouche, group chief carrier and wholesale officer at e& said: "We are thrilled to partner with DE-CIX to boost the operations of SmartHub IX; this groundbreaking advancement will significantly enhance the digital landscape in the UAE and the wider region.

“This strategic collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of building a dynamic and interconnected digital infrastructure.

“By leveraging DE-CIX’s global expertise and extensive network, we continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers and foster innovation across various industries.

“With low-latency connectivity, SmartHub IX will ensure that information is transmitted and processed with minimal delay, enabling a more agile and efficient digital ecosystem.”

SmartHub IX has launched a remote peering service, enabling businesses and service providers to benefit from cost savings, expanded network reach, and improved scalability.

Positioned as a gateway to global markets, SmartHub IX ensures cross-border connectivity and efficient data exchange.

Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX said: "We are honoured to have been chosen by our valued partner, e&, to drive SmartHub IX powered by DE-CIX forward.

“This is an exciting day for digital infrastructure in the UAE. Our common goal is not only to provide the digital economy in the Gulf region with the infrastructure it needs to forge closer local, regional, and international ties, but also to strengthen the entire Middle Eastern interconnection ecosystem.

“Together with UAE-IX, also powered by DE-CIX, the Middle East will benefit from the best IX ecosystem in the area.”

SmartHub IX in Fujairah already hosts the largest submarine cable landing station in the region, interconnecting global customers and service providers.

