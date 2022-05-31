5G Networks
-
BT and Ericsson have entered a new multi-million-pound new joint partnership to deliver commercial 5G private networks for the UK market.
-
Verizon has landed three new contracts with the US Department of Defense (DOD), which it said are worth US$966.5 million and will see the telco replace the Pentagon's copper-based telephony systems.
-
CITC sets August date for spectrum auction
-
Australian group TPG Telecom, which merged with Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA) in 2020, has agreed a network-sharing deal with rival operator Telstra.
-
Cohere Technologies has closed its Series D funding round with a US$46 million raise as it brings an enhanced version of its Universal Spectrum Multiplier (USM) to the market.
-
Norwegian regulator Nkom has conducted tests to determine whether 5G could interfere with altimeters in helicopters.
Forthcoming events
-
Capacity Caucasus & Central Asia 2023Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur. Excepteur sint occaecat cupidatat non proident, sunt in culpa qui officia deserunt mollit anim id est laborum.
-
Capacity Middle East 2023Capacity Middle East is the largest carrier meeting for the Middle Eastern region, uniting the region’s key ICT players.
-
Metro Connect USA 2023Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur. Excepteur sint occaecat cupidatat non proident, sunt in culpa qui officia deserunt mollit anim id est laborum.
-
India’s finance minister has confirmed that a 5G airwaves auction will take place in the country later this year.
-
Within the last week, Nokia has made a series of announcements about new project wins and kit deployments.
-
Orange Belgium has joined forces with La Grand Poste to create another 5G lab in Liege which will open in the first half of 2022.
-
Open RAN revenues will account for around 15% of the overall 2G-5G RAN market by 2026, according to a new estimate from the Dell’Oro group.
-
Japanese telco Optage is selected HPE 5G core stack for its testbed Local 5G network.
-
Major satellite operators have confirmed new reach for their coverage over recent days, which will benefit the industrial and logistics sectors, while claiming a world first for IoT connectivity.
-
Inmarsat says it has successfully activated a trial payload for its planned 5G satellite project, Orchestra.
-
Nokia has deployed a private 5G standalone wireless network for Volkswagen at the car maker’s main plant in Wolfsburg, Germany.
-
Australian group TPG Telecom, which merged with Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA) last year, has claimed a world record for 5G video and voice calls.
-
There will be 4.4 billion 5G subscriptions by the end of 2027 – about half of all mobile subscriptions in the world.
-
The UK government has hired a London innovation centre to find ways of diversifying the telecoms market, especially in private 5G networks.
-
Orange Belgium has officially opened its Orange 5G Lab in Antwerp where it will test and develop 5G standalone (SA) technology.
Forthcoming events
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur. Excepteur sint occaecat cupidatat non proident, sunt in culpa qui officia deserunt mollit anim id est laborum.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur. Excepteur sint occaecat cupidatat non proident, sunt in culpa qui officia deserunt mollit anim id est laborum.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur. Excepteur sint occaecat cupidatat non proident, sunt in culpa qui officia deserunt mollit anim id est laborum.
Capacity Asia is APAC's most senior connectivity conference that holistically covers digital infrastructure, including subsea, terrestrial, data centre, tower, cloud and more. Decision-makers from the region’s largest digital infrastructure operators will gather to meet, discuss the industry and do the deals that propel the industry onward.
Layer123 World Congress is the leading event in Europe dedicated to telco network transformation and the exciting applications it makes possible.