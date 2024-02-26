Hewlett Packard Enterprise powers Telus’ 5G Open RAN network

Once completed, the new Telus Open RAN 5G network will provide real-time connectivity resulting in faster connectivity and mobile access for the customer.

Designed to support high-performance telecoms workloads, HPE ProLiant DL110 Gen11 servers provide an open and flexible, virtualised foundation to deliver next-gen mobile connectivity to urban and rural parts of Canada.

“Open RAN technology enables HPE’s telco customers the interoperability to design and manage their network with the equipment and software they desire,” said Phil Cutrone, senior vice president and general manager of service providers, OEM and telco at HPE.

“This is one example of why we are the infrastructure of choice for telco carriers worldwide. HPE enables success by providing the most energy efficient, open, and flexible solutions at the edge.”

The servers provide Open RAN infrastructure to assist Telus with the interoperability it requires to build a scalable, best-of-breed 5G network. HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers will provide the foundation for a distributed unit which is responsible for preparing data for transmission across the 5G network.

HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers are purpose-built, ruggedised, and Network Equipment-Building System (NEBS)-compliant to enable an Open RAN solution. Providing a distributed unit that frees Telus from reliance on proprietary appliances enables it to integrate with other Open RAN 5G infrastructure components.

"We are excited to elevate mobile communications for Canadians through the integration of our 5G network with Open RAN, which offers unmatched flexibility and diversity in services," stated Nazim Benhadid, chief technology officer at Telus.

"Partnering with HPE, we are constructing a next-generation network that lays the foundation for continuous innovation and success for both our business and consumer customers. Moreover, this HPE solution not only meets the performance requirements but also plays a pivotal role in our commitment to reducing energy intensity per terabyte of data traffic by 50% by 2030."

In addition, the HPE ProLiant DL110 Gen11 servers use AI-enabled innovation to distinguish between periods of high and low use, putting under-used infrastructure into an idle state without compromising latency or RAN network availability.