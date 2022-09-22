Chunghwa Telecom deploys private 5G at Delta Electronics

After partnering with National Telecom and The WhiteSpace, Chunghwa Telecom says it has realised AR remote collaboration and enhanced its hybrid working environment for assembly training, operation assistance and visual equipment control.

Shui-Yi Kuo, president of Chunghwa Telecom said: “Chunghwa Telecom has successful verified cross-industries practices in deploying 5G, AI, blockchain, and other technologies in Taiwan.

“It is proved that new technologies adoption has made our life more convenient and safe, as well as changes in business models. In addition to smart medical care, Chunghwa Telecom also provides smart application services such as traffic data analysis, technology-based law enforcement, and smart manufacturing in optimizing production and maximising capacity.

The company adds it will soon be testing the intelligent application of AGVs in factories under 5G network supported circumstances.

It is expected that Delta will gradually introduce the 5G enterprise private network as the communication infrastructure for these intelligent applications to its other factories in the near future.

“Thanks to the central and local governments for their strong support that enables Chunghwa Telecom's 5G smart applications to expand rapidly around the world,” Kuo added.

“Similarly, it is expected that with the support of the Thai government, our smart applications could also be successfully developed in Thailand.”