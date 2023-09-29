KDDI, Samsung form 5G Global Network Slicing Alliance

Through the partnership, the companies will work together to introduce commercial 5G network slicing services and assess new business models based on 5G slicing.

“KDDI has been at the forefront of network slicing innovation, and we are excited to take another significant step forward with Samsung to show how this technology can augment 5G experiences for consumers and businesses,” said Toshikazu Yokai, Chief Network Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Deputy General Manager of Technology Sector at KDDI.

“Through the strategic alliance, we not only aim to create new and immersive use cases, but also explore the infinite potential in transforming industries.”

The announcement follows both companies’ ongoing efforts in the advancement of network slicing – a market that is expected to grow at over 50% annually from 2023 to 2030.

KDDI and Samsung successfully completed Service Level Agreements (SLA) assurance network slicing on a live standalone (SA) network in Tokyo, Japan.

The two firms demonstrated network slicing with a RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) for the first time in the industry back in 2020.

“Combining Samsung’s strong technical expertise and KDDI’s business acumen, this new alliance will help us facilitate innovation with a shared commitment to keep advancing 5G to the next level,” said Junehee Lee, Executive Vice President, head of global sales and marketing, networks business at Samsung Electronics.

“We look forward to expanding our collaboration with KDDI to fully tap into the numerous opportunities that 5G network slicing offers.”