VMO2 becomes first mobile operator to build TNS

The new site, located on South Uist, will provide mobile signal to customers of all networks and ensure reliable coverage for residents and workers in the villages of Balivanich, Grimsay, Liniclate and nearly all Benbecula for the first time.

Additionally, key roads in the area, including a 30km section of the A365, will benefit from the installation, significantly enhancing public safety, the telecom giant revealed.

Meanwhile, tourist attractions around the area will also see benefits from the new site.

The company also partnered with WHP Telecoms to address difficulties such as substantial challenges due to the remote location and severe weather and completing the project within six weeks.

VMO2 chief technology officer, Jeanie York, said: "We are extremely proud to continue our industry-leading work which is bringing reliable mobile coverage to rural communities across the UK for the very first time.

“This new site in South Uist, which will bring mobile signal to local residents, major roads and visitor attractions which were previously disconnected, illustrates how the total not spot programme can transform lives when we invest in the right locations.

“Targeted investment like this will provide the greatest benefit to consumers, help close the rural/urban divide and deliver growth across the country.”

