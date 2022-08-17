VMO2 reveals Scottish connectivity investment

To mark the announcement, Ivan Mckee, business minister visited a dig site in Glasgow to follow the process of laying fibre cables to reach new homes in the area.

In December, the company said it had invested more than £180 million to connect 300,00 homes and business in Scotland to its ultrafast network through its ‘Project Lightning’ network expansion programme.

As part of its latest expansion, 37,000 postcodes across Scotland will have access to 5G coverage. Its recent investment in the country has helped to expand the network by around a third in the last year.

VMO2’s coverage now covers 58 towns and cities including Inverness, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee, each with over 50% population coverage.

“Virgin Media O2 is driving forward the Scottish Government’s aspiration to make the country a world-class digital nation, turning ambition into action through continued investment to expand our gigabit network, 4G upgrades and 5G rollout,” said Colin Rae, head of build for Scotland at VMO2.

“We’re dedicated to bringing the best experience and seamless connectivity to all our customers across Scotland, from the remote Isle of Gigha and Scottish Highlands, to the major cities, as we continue to upgrade the UK.”

Since 2015, VMO2 has invested around £207 million to expand its network in Scotland, with users now able to access gigabit broadband which delivers speeds of 1.1Gbps.