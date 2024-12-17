T-Mobile unveils Starlink beta for direct-to-cell satellite messaging

The beta aims to test the new US service, with it open and free for all T-Mobile postpaid voice customers with compatible devices. with the service initially supporting text, with voice and data coming in the future.

Mike Katz, president of marketing, strategy and products at T-Mobile, said: “T-Mobile Starlink is the first major low-earth orbit constellation in the world paired with terrestrial cellular spectrum, making the phone in your pocket work in areas of the US that have never, and probably never will, have ground-based coverage.”

The Elon Musk-owned satellite firm filed for regulatory approval for direct-to-phone services back in September 2022 and fully expected it would go live in 2023.

However, a lengthy battle with regulators pushed the plans back, with Starlink and T-Mobile only receiving the green light from the Federal Communications Commission in November .

Starlink received conditional approval for its US direct-to-phone services, however, its satellites are unable to be deployed at altitudes below 400 km until it completes physical coordination with NASA under a Space Act Agreement.

Despite being subject to conditional approval, Starlink and T-Mobile have moved quickly to get the project into orbit — with the ultimate goal of eliminating dead zones by providing coverage for 500,000 square miles not covered by US cell towers.

“It’s a truly groundbreaking engineering breakthrough and means that we are one step closer to helping T-Mobile customers have confidence that, no matter where they are, if they can see the sky, they will be covered by T-Mobile,” Katz added.

Users interested in trying out the service can sign up for the beta here . First responder agencies and individuals will be prioritised for access as part of the beta programme.

