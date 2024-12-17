EU launches IRIS² to challenge Starlink's global satellite dominance

Europe has been searching for its answer to Starlink for some time, with European space firms in talks over a proposed joint project for months.

To counter Starlink’s increasing dominance, the European Commission has now greenlit a Euro-led project led by the SpaceRISE consortium, which features European satellite network operators SES, Eutelsat, and Hispasat.

European companies supporting the project include space firms Thales, Airbus, and OHB, as well as operators Deutsche Telekom and Orange.

Andrius Kubilius, the European commissioner for defence and space said: “We are not just launching a satellite project. We are launching a vision — a vision of a stronger, more connected, and more resilient Europe.”

IRIS², which stands for Infrastructure for Resilience, Interconnectivity and Security by Satellite, will offer connectivity services to “governmental users” from both Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites.

IRIS² will also provide secure connectivity services for EU Member States, with enterprises and European citizens able to access high-speed broadband.

The EU has awarded a 12-year concession contract, which would establish a public-private partnership to deliver governmental and commercial satellite connectivity by 2030.

The EU would serve as IRIS²’s anchor customer, with initial €10 billion funding for the project coming from the bloc, as well as the European Space Agency, and private investors. Future budgets for the satellite project are dependent on approval from the European Parliament and Council beyond 2027.

“IRIS² demonstrates the Union’s resolve and commitment to strengthening Europe’s space global posture both in terms of security and competitiveness to the benefit of our governments, businesses and citizens,” Kubilius added.

Demand for LEO satellite connectivity services has grown exponentially in recent years, with Musk’s Starlink platform among the operators topping headlines across the globe.

Starlink received several major deployment green lights in 2024, with arguably the most important being its long-awaited sign-off for its direct-to-phone satellite internet service from the Federal Communications Commission .

The FCC signed off on Starlink’s direct-to-phone service with T-Mobile, though it limited SpaceX from deploying Starlink satellites at altitudes below 400 km and only if it completes physical coordination under a Space Act Agreement with NASA.

The EU’s backing of IRIS² aims to provide a European-centric competitor to Starlink.

“IRIS² is not just a technological achievement — it is a testament to Europe’s ambition and unity, said Henna Virkkunen, EVP for tech sovereignty, security, and democracy. “This cutting-edge constellation will protect our critical infrastructures, connect our most remote areas and increase Europe’s strategic autonomy.

“By partnering with the SpaceRISE consortium, we are demonstrating the power of public-private collaboration to drive innovation and deliver tangible benefits to all Europeans.”

