Digital Edge secures $1.6bn for APAC data centre expansion

The newly raised funds include around $640 million of equity investment from both existing and new investors as well as $1 billion of total debt financing across multiple campus expansions.

No details on specific investors were disclosed, however, Digital Edge said its equity raise was “significantly oversubscribed” and featured “some of the world’s largest institutional investors and sovereign wealth funds”.

Subscribe today for free

“This is a major milestone for Digital Edge and an affirmation of the quality of this platform and our team,” said Samuel Lee, CEO of Digital Edge. “We are very proud of what we have achieved and are excited to deliver on the next phase of AI-ready data centre developments.”

Digital Edge was formed in 2020 and owns and operates 21 data centres with over 500 MW of critical IT load in service. A further 300 MW of capacity are currently in development across sites in Japan, Korea, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

Last October, it unveiled its third facility in South Korea, SEL2, a 36MW site is the first of several buildings in its 100MW Incheon campus in Seoul.

Digital Edge is set to open the first unit in its 300MW campus in Navi Mumbai in Q2 of 2025, as well as a hyperscale edge facility in downtown Tokyo, dubbed TY07.

The newly raised capital will be used to accelerate Digital Edge’s expansion to capture increasing cloud and AI demands across the region.

“The level of interest received from existing and new investors is [a] testament to Digital Edge’s proven track record, expansion capacity, and relentless focus on delivering for our customers across the Asia Pacific region,” said Andrew Thomas, chair of Digital Edge and a senior managing director at Stonepeak. “Since making the founding investment in Digital Edge in 2020, Stonepeak has been proud to support the platform’s expansion into six countries and a truly pan-APAC footprint.”

RELATED STORIES

From bust to boom: Investing in connectivity to combat the data centre crunch

Microsoft plans $80bn AI data centre push with half earmarked for the US