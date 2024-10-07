Cisco pulls plug on LoRaWAN: Sales and support to end by 2025

The company confirmed in a post that it was discontinuing LoRaWAN sales, though customers with active service contracts will continue to receive support.

Subscribe today for free

LoRaWAN is a connectivity protocol designed for low-power, long-range communications between devices. It’s utilised in Internet of Things (IoT) applications, enabling devices to communicate data securely and bidirectionally, with features for end-to-end encryption.

Depending on the deployment’s configuration and the environment, LoRaWAN networks operate on low data rates, typically ranging from 0.3 kilobits per second (kbit/s) to 50 kbit/s. LoRaWAN networks are optimised for low power consumption, allowing devices to run on batteries for extended periods while covering larger geographical areas.

The last Cisco LoRaWAN solutions will be shipped by April 1, the company confirmed, with the final software maintenance release to occur on January 1, 2026, with Cisco no longer repairing or maintaining LoRaWAN product software from this date onwards.

Cisco’s LoRaWAN products will officially become “obsolete” from December 31, 2029, with this being the last date customers can receive service and support for their products under active service contracts or warranty terms and conditions.

In terms of replacement products, Cisco said no replacement for its LoRaWAN line is available “at this time.”

“Customers may be able to use the Cisco Technology Migration Program (TMP) where applicable to trade-in eligible products and receive credit toward the purchase of new Cisco equipment,” the company added.

Cisco customers will still be able to purchase LoRaWAN products through the company’s Refurbished Equipment program until January 2029.

RELATED STORIES

Cisco and NTT unveil IoT as-a-Service for enterprise customers