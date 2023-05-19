NTT and Cisco unveil IoT as-a-Service for enterprise customers

NTT and Cisco are to develop and deploy joint IoT solutions that enable organisations to improve operational efficiencies and advance their sustainability goals.

“We are excited to work together to help transition our customers to this IoT-as-a-Service model so they can quickly realise the business benefits across industries and around the globe,” said Samuel Pasquier, VP of product management, industrial IoT networking, Cisco.

Using NTT’s Edge as-a-Service portfolio and Cisco’s IoT capabilities, the solutions developed by the two will offer real-time data insights, enhanced security, improved decision-making, and reduced operational costs through predictive maintenance, asset tracking, and supply chain management capabilities.

Specifically, the offering will combine NTT’s experience in managed services, automation capabilities at the edge, and the management of complex IT environments, with Cisco’s IoT capabilities, including Low Power Wide Area Networking (LoRaWAN).

“We are accelerating our IoT business initiatives to deliver a powerful portfolio of repeatable services that can be tailored to meet customer demand for these kinds of solutions. We’re in a unique position,” said Devin Yaung, SVP of group enterprise IoT products and services at NTT.

The two are developing solutions and go-to-market offers focusing on industries such as manufacturing, transportation, and healthcare, where there is a growing demand for edge computing and IoT solutions. They have already deployed this advanced ‘ruggedised’ service to several customers including Compagnie Intercommunale Liégeoise des Eaux (CILE), a public water distribution company located in Belgium.

Specifically, the two have deployed thousands of LoRaWAN sensors across CILE’s infrastructure to provide remote visibility that improves operational efficiencies related to water quality, consumption, distribution, and maintenance.

“At CILE, we provide critical infrastructure for 24 cities in Belgium, which means efficiency, security and reliability are key," said William de Angelis, CIO and CDO at CILE.

“With NTT and Cisco’s support, we have real-time insights into our facilities and distribution networks, including faster detection of leaks, allowing us to respond to issues instantaneously and expand the network to other sustainability use cases.”