e& Carrier & Wholesale launches Roaming-as-a-service for operators

RaaS is designed to address challenges faced by mobile network operators (MNOs) in managed roaming services.

The plug-and-play solution gives third-party network providers a direct route to addressing gaps in their roaming capabilities with access to e&’s scale, reach and off-net connectivity across global markets.

Nabil Baccouche, Group chief Carrier & Wholesale officer at e& said: "Centering our success on understanding our customers’ needs, we have launched Roaming-as-a-Service (RaaS) to seamlessly address the demand for roaming services, simplifying operators’ journeys providing ample resources, cost-effective solutions, and swift time to market.

Achieving global roaming coverage can be a logistical challenge characterised by complex bilateral negotiations, implementation hurdles, and ongoing maintenance straining limited resources.

Complete managed roaming services - with analytical reporting tools - offer an outsourced solution, e& says, allowing operators to streamline operations, free up valuable time and effort, and gain access to better rates through established partnerships. This allows them to focus on their core business while offering their customers seamless global connectivity.

e& Carrier & Wholesale’s RaaS offering is a solution supported by a dedicated team of experts who alleviate the resource allocation challenges mobile operators encounter when initiating the development of roaming services independently.