Eutelsat OneWeb selected for connectivity services in Australia and New Zealand

In addition, the constellation is also being used for maritime services in Australian waters, and commercial service in New Zealand.

“Today heralds a new chapter for connectivity, tailored to Australasia's unique landscapes and seascapes," said Daniel Fairbairn, chief executive officer at Sat One.

"Our agreement with Eutelsat OneWeb enables us to lead the market in providing enterprise grade, resilient, high-speed, low-latency LEO services that stand up to the harsh outback, the wet tropics, and New Zealand's freezing conditions, as well as the demanding marine environments. We're ensuring that enterprises remain connected and competitive no matter how remote or challenging their operations. Sat One is the One company that customers turn to for Enterprise LEO.”

Sat One and Eutelsat OneWeb have a multi-year, multi-million-dollar agreement enabling Sat One to deliver high-speed, low latency connectivity to its most remote customers.

With Eutelsat OneWeb’s LEO now operational in Australia and New Zealand, Sat One has begun providing services to enterprises, including mine sites, and remote communities as well as maritime customers.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of our LEO services for customers in Australia and New Zealand,” added Cyril Dujardin, co-president of Eutelsat Group’s connectivity business unit.

“As a trusted connectivity provider, Sat One understands the complex needs of modern businesses and maritime operations. We are excited by the start of these services and looking forward to building on our partnership with Sat One.”

The news follows a deal formed earlier this month in which Eutelsat Group signed a major new multi-year, multimillion-dollar agreement partnering with Intelsat on its OneWeb LEO constellation.