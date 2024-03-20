Ghana to licence Starlink in response to subsea cable cuts

SpaceX expected to launch Starlink services in Ghana in Q3 2024, according to its coverage map, but its low earth orbit (LEO) network of approximately 6,000 satellites already covers the country and others in Africa where services are yet to be regulated.

The only West African country where services are legally available is Nigeria, where Starlink has been available since February 2023.

“We have licensed satellite gateway air stations, landing rights, and satellite air station networks,” Minister Owusu-Ekuful told parliament this week.

“OneWeb has already been licensed. Starlink is in the process of being licensed and other operators are being encouraged to land in Ghana.”

OneWeb launched its first Gateway in Ghana in 2022.

Owusu-Ekuful called for collaboration across Africa on satellite connectivity, imploring a unified investment in RASCOM, a pan-African satellite communication organisation, created by African governments and states.

Late last year and into 2024, the NCA, Ghana’s National Communications Authority, warned sellers of Starlink equipment to cease operations as the service was not licenced and urged the public to “desist from patronising any equipment or service purported to be from Starlink.”

Owusu-Ekuful acknowledged that Starlink was expensive for Ghanaians but pledged that further investment would be ploughed into rural broadband provision, and more economically viable satellite services.

“We're currently also having discussions about affordable back-haul satellite solutions with all satellite service providers under the auspices (support) of the International Telecom Union (ITU),” she said.

“This conversation has been ongoing for a while, but I believe what has happened in the recent past will activate and energise these discussions for solutions to be reached soon."